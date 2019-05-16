A History of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Gorgeous Love Story

Taylor Swift appears to have found her endgame.

Today, May 16, marks two years since the "Dress" singer's relationship with Mary Queen of Scots actor Joe Alwyn first went public. By the time reports surfaced of their romance, the talented duo had already been dating for months, choosing to keep their relationship as private as possible. During that time, T.Swift was keeping a very low-profile while secretly working on her album, reputation.

Swift's sixth studio album was a nod to a series of highs and lows in her personal life. While the album had references to heartbreak, getaway cars and deceit, it also gave Swift's fans a glimpse into her new romance with Alwyn.