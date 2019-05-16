A History of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Gorgeous Love Story

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 16, 2019 8:57 AM
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Taylor Swift appears to have found her endgame.
Today, May 16, marks two years since the "Dress" singer's relationship with Mary Queen of Scots actor Joe Alwyn first went public. By the time reports surfaced of their romance, the talented duo had already been dating for months, choosing to keep their relationship as private as possible. During that time, T.Swift was keeping a very low-profile while secretly working on her album, reputation.
Swift's sixth studio album was a nod to a series of highs and lows in her personal life. While the album had references to heartbreak, getaway cars and deceit, it also gave Swift's fans a glimpse into her new romance with Alwyn.
Since the Grammy winner had been off the radar for much of 2017, Swifties were unaware of what the singer had been up to during her time away. On reputation, Swift let them know—she'd been falling in love with a gorgeous guy with ocean blue eyes.
After tipping a hat to the romance on her album with songs like "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want," Swift and Alwyn began making rare public appearances together. In late 2017, Alwyn attended Swift's Jingle Ball performance, where they packed on the PDA. He was also spotted with his family at multiple shows during Swift's reputation tour.
In 2018, Swift returned the favor, attending events for Alwyn's films, evening giving him a sweet-shout on Instagram for his movie, The Favourite.
Despite being in the spotlight, Swift and Alwyn have found a way to keep their romance as private as they want it to be. Instead of posting photos of each other on social media all of the time, they're sharing bits of their romance on their terms, which seems to be the key to their successful relationship.
So, in celebration of #Jaylor, we're looking back at their relationship through the years. Take a trip down memory lane with Swift and Alwyn's romance rewind below!
Getty Images
Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.
Splash News
Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.
Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.
Article continues below
Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.
SBMF / BACKGRID
The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.
BACKGRID
The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.
Article continues below
LRNYC / MEGA
Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.
RJK / BACKGRID
Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.
Article continues below
Splash News
Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Get Your Red Roses Ready: It's Wells Adams' Birthday & We're Looking Back at His Sweetest Snaps With GF Sarah Hyland
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?