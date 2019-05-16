SUNDAYS
Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Being Civil With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is keeping the peace for the sake of her daughter. 

It's no secret the reality star and her longtime basketball beau Tristan Thompson are no longer together. Around the time of his controversy with Jordyn Woods, E! News confirmed the two had broken up. Despite their personal issues, he and Khloe have seemingly put their problems aside for the sake of their only child together, daughter True Thompson. That was particularly clear when the youngster celebrated her first birthday last month with both her mom and dad present for the special occasion. 

According to an interview Kardashian gave Laura Wasser for her "Divorce Sucks!" podcast, the E! reality star doesn't want their emotions toward each other to affect their little one. 

"It does f--king suck. It does and there's moments that because our personal emotions are still in there and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times," she told Wasser in an advance clip published by TMZ

"But, I do everything in my power to not even bring…True is 1 and like a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that, so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people."

While they are split, the Good American mogul still also wants her baby girl to have childhood memories with her dad just like she and her famous sisters do. 

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party," she told Wasser of the lavish birthday party for True. "It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do...me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums."

The star continued, "I want to give her the same thing."

As for Tristan, Khloe added, "I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

