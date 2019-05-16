Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Prince Harry isn't one to give off a false sense of security. Especially when his family is involved.

The Duke of Sussex accepted damages and an apology today from Splash News, which, in January, took aerial photos of his and Meghan Markle's $3 million, four-bedroom country home in Cotswold Hills, England.

Speaking on the royal's behalf in a High Court, his lawyer said the published shots—which included a direct look into their bedroom, living room and dining area—"seriously undermined" the family's "safety and security." So much so, that the new parents, who welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last week, no longer live at the rented estate.