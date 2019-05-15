BTS Channels The Beatles for Their Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

It's The Late Show time machine!

K-pop sensation BTS threw it back to 1964 as they channeled The Beatles during their Late Show With Stephen Colbert debut on Wednesday night. Stephen Colbert himself went all in with the nostalgic vibes and likened BTS' performance tonight to that of The Beatles' debut on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964—screaming fans included. In fact, Colbert records his show at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, so it's extra fitting.

Colbert dressed up like Sullivan (mannerisms and all) and introduced BTS in a black-and-white video where they all shared their names and a personalized message.

"And now, on the same stage 50 years later, plus 5 years, 3 months, 6 days, a new batch of mop-topped heartthrobs has landed," the narrator said in the cold open video.

Colbert smooth-talked to the camera, "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've got a big, big show and it continues. You may have heard there's a new musical craze sweeping the globe. These fellas are really something, and people are so excited, you can only call it BTS-mania."

Colbert à la Sullivan continued, "These boys aren't from America. No, they're from across the pond—the big one. The one with Hawaii in the middle. They're really a fine group of youngsters. You can call them the Fab 7. It's got a nice ring to it."

Finally, the intros began.