Bethenny Frankel Says Jason Hoppy ''Tortured'' Her During Dramatic Court Showdown

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 15, 2019 6:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel could not hold in her feelings as Jason Hoppy testified in court on Wednesday about the alleged harassing messages he sent her after their divorce.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and her ex, who split in 2012 and divorced in 2016, have for months been engaged in a custody battle over their 8-year-old daughter Brynn. In 2017, Hoppy was ordered to stay away from his ex for six months under a plea deal after he was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking for allegedly harassing her via emails and texts and showing up at their child's school to confront her. Frankel later sued Hoppy for primary custody of Bryn.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Frankel let out an emotional outburst as Hoppy testified about the issue. He recalled sending her angry emails in response to a tabloid article about the couple's divorce, saying, "We settled a confidentiality agreement, I just felt like this was like an F-U to me."

"As I look back on this, I was a jerk," he testified. "I remember one email where it was like, I think I sent her eight messages about a phone call."

"You tortured me," Frankel shouted from her courtroom seat, sobbing. "You tortured me!"

Watch

RHONY Show Dragged Into Frankel's Custody Battle

The judge then suggested they take a short break. Frankel then said, "No, I want to get this over with." A break was then called.

"He's making it like he was just a jerk," Frankel was heard saying as she left the courtroom. "He tortured me every single day. Tortured me every day."

Hoppy also testified at the hearing, "I look back and I was overboard, sending her emails. It was about phone calls, this, these things. I look back two and a half years later and it was like, I was an ass. I was a jerk."

He recalled feeling "terrified" while in a jail holding cell after his arrest, saying he vowed he would "never, never put myself in that situation again."

Hoppy also got emotional himself during Wednesday's hearing. When his lawyer asked him how he would feel if the former couple's custody agreement was changed, and he would then receive less time with their daughter.

"I would be heartbroken," he said, sounding choked up.

Hoppy's attorney had tried to get the custody case dismissed, but the judge denied the request. Frankel's lawyer said in court that the proceedings "overwhelmingly show there is a basis for modification" for the custody agreement, citing alleged "harassment, abuse" heaped on the reality star. The attorney added that not only is a modification justified, but is also "certainly in the best interest of the child."

During the hearing, Hoppy showed that he had sent Frankel an email to wish her a happy Mother's Day this past weekend.

"No matter what happens between us, [Frankel] will always be Brynn's mother," he said, adding that he "wanted to move on and be positive."

He said Frankel did not respond to his message.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Bethenny Frankel , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.