Bethenny Frankel Says Jason Hoppy ''Tortured'' Her During Dramatic Court Showdown

Bethenny Frankel could not hold in her feelings as Jason Hoppy testified in court on Wednesday about the alleged harassing messages he sent her after their divorce.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and her ex, who split in 2012 and divorced in 2016, have for months been engaged in a custody battle over their 8-year-old daughter Brynn. In 2017, Hoppy was ordered to stay away from his ex for six months under a plea deal after he was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking for allegedly harassing her via emails and texts and showing up at their child's school to confront her. Frankel later sued Hoppy for primary custody of Bryn.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Frankel let out an emotional outburst as Hoppy testified about the issue. He recalled sending her angry emails in response to a tabloid article about the couple's divorce, saying, "We settled a confidentiality agreement, I just felt like this was like an F-U to me."

"As I look back on this, I was a jerk," he testified. "I remember one email where it was like, I think I sent her eight messages about a phone call."

"You tortured me," Frankel shouted from her courtroom seat, sobbing. "You tortured me!"