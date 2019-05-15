Why Riverdale Is Waiting to Address Luke Perry's Death in Season 4

Riverdale, like the rest of the world, suffered a major loss earlier this year with the death of Luke Perry.

The actor, who had played Fred Andrews for three seasons, died after a stroke on March 4 with three episodes of the season left to film. The show addressed Fred's absence by saying he was "away" on business, with Molly Ringwald returning as Archie's mother Mary to take care of their son for the last few episodes of the season, but Fred has not yet been written out of the series.

It might feel clear why to those who kept up with the end of the season and Wednesday's season finale, as there simply wasn't the time that would be needed to deal with the loss of Archie's father, in any capacity. Showrunner and EP Roberto Aguirre Sacasa tells E! News that Fred's continued absence will "absolutely" be addressed when the show returns for season four, at the start of the season.