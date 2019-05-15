Hannah Brown Says She's "Still Recovering" as Filming Concludes on The Bachelorette

There ain't no rest for the wicked or Hannah Beast.

Hannah Brownhas wrapped up filming The Bachelorette, but for the rest of us, this rose-filled party is just getting started. The Alabama native posted on Instagram on Wednesday about the journey as a whole, which she called "something else." She shared photos from her first night standing in the well-walked driveway of Bachelor Mansion, where she met 30 suitors and a potential husband.

In typical Hannah form, she strikes a balance of the beautiful with the goofy. In one picture, she looks off into the distance coyly laughing at something. In the second, she's sprawled out on the couch looking more than ready for a Bachelor Nation-approved size glass of wine.

"Hi, my name is Hannah and I'm the Bachelorette. (Wow-what!?)," she wrote. "This experience has been something else. I am beyond grateful, but dang somebody should have warned me that dating 30 men ain't easy!"

She added, "I'm still recovering, but don't worry, the Beast is back y'all!"