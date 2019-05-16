A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Hannah Brown's search for love on The Bachelorette is heading to the stage—the pageant stage.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of second episode of The Bachelorette season 15, the suitors get some help from America's Next Top Model veteran Miss J. Alexander, and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska for the big Mr. Right pageant. And once the guys hit the stage, all bets—and clothes—are off. These remaining bachelors are putting it all on the line.

"I'm starting to full in love with you," Luke P. tells Hannah. But that admission isn't sitting right with the guys at the mansion.

Off-stage, it's an "unwanted Cam-eo" when Cam crashes a date and sends things into a tailspin.

"It's all so scary," Hannah says.