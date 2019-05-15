Game of Thrones Fans Are Petitioning HBO to Remake Season 8 With "Competent" Writers

A redo is coming. That is, if some Game of Thrones fans get their way. Warning, spoilers ahead!

As the HBO series heads into its final episode ever this Sunday, disgruntled viewers are requesting, nay, insisting, a remake of the eighth season "with competent writers," according to a petition started on change.org.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition reads. "The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

Unlike its start, the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons have not been based on author George R. Martin's books. A fact many believe to be the problem. Others proclaim that co-creators Benioff and Weiss are too focused on their next project, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.