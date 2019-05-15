Game of Thrones Series Finale Photos Reveal Daenerys Targaryen's Damage

"It's in that moment, on the walls of King's Landing, where she's looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her when she makes the decision to make this personal. We wanted her to be just death from above as seen from the perspective of the people who are on the business end of that dragon," he said. "In most large stories like this, it seems like there is a tendency to focus on the heroic figures and not pay much attention to the people who may be suffering from the repercussions of the decisions made by those heroic people and we really wanted to keep our perspective and our sympathies on the ground at this moment ‘cause those are the people who are really paying the price for the decisions that she's making."

Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.