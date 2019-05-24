SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

Happy 5th Anniversary, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West! Relive the Couple's Fairy Tale Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Cheers to the happy power couple!

Can you believe it's been half a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot? The new parents of four are celebrating five years of marriage today, May 24, and we're wishing them a happy wedding anniversary with an homage to their relationship, complete with a picture-perfect nod to the day it all began.

First, look back at 101 Kimye photos that'll make you fall in love with their glamorous partnership all over again. Seriously, from wedding photos to red carpet snapshots to casual pics with the kids, Kim and Kanye certainly know the recipe for tugging heartstrings and leaving droves of people awestruck at the same dang time. 

Those aren't the only photos you'll want to check out, either! Scroll through the galleries below to relive that gorgeous day in Florence five years ago when the couple said "I do" before a crowd of friends and family. The wedding's guest list included more than a few recognizable names, from celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen to family friends of the KarJenners and more (look out for photos of Kim's longtime pal Jonathan Cheban and Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq).

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4

And the ephemeral snapshots don't stop there! See tons of highlights from Kim and Kanye's fairy tale wedding album—including all the stars arriving, the couple's walk down the aisle and first kiss as a married couple and party pics—in the photos below!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Andrea Bocelli, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Andrea Bocelli

The singer waved to the crowd as he entered the wedding location.

Steve McQueen, Franca Sozzani, Kimye Wedding Guests

AP Photo/Fabio Muzzi

Steve McQueen & Franca Sozzani

The famous director and Vogue editor were side-by-side as they landed in Florence.

Ray Romulus, Tracey Nyugen, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Ray Romulus & Tracy Nyugen

The power duo were dressed to the nines for their friends' nuptials.

Article continues below

Tyga, Kimye Wedding Guests

Danny E. Martindale/GC Images

Tyga

The rapper was seen arriving at a local airport just in time for the ceremony.

David Blaine, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

David Blaine

The famous magician appeared to be excited about the festivities ahead.

Common, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Common

The rapper seemed to be in great spirits as he entered his vehicle before the wedding.

Article continues below

Brittny Gastinaeu, Simon Huck, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Brittny Gastineau & Simon Huck

The two made their way out of their Florence hotel arm-in-arm as photos snapped their pics.

LaLa Anthony, Malika Haqq, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

LaLa Anthony & Malika Haqq

The lovely ladies were both wearing black gowns with cleavage-baring necklines. Sexy!

Jonathan Cheban, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Jonathan Cheban

Dressed in a chic tuxedo, the bride's close friend looked as dapper as can be.

Article continues below

Robin Antin, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Robin Antin

The Pussycat Dolls founder has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian family.

Rachel Roy, Kimye Wedding Guests

Splash News

Rachel Roy

The fashion designer strutted her stuff in a tailored pantsuit and strappy heels.

 

MORE: Check out the Kardashian family's fun-filled week in Paris!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Here Comes the Groom

Kanye has a quiet moment with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Music to Their Ears

Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade the wedding party. He sang "Ave Maria" as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit "Con te partirò."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Bridal Couture

Kardashian, seen here at her final dress fitting at the Givenchy atelier in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a bespoke gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before she jetted to Europe, told E! News. "Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

You May Now Kiss the Bride!

The couple locked lips after pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them man and wife. "I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nupitals.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. West!

The wedding cost a reported $2.8 million—and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Proud Married Parents

Right after swapping vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere for photos. This is the first pic of them with North as a married couple.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Newest Member of the Family

After saying "I do," Kanye chats with mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his many sisters-in-law in a sun-dappled room at the Forte di Belvedere.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Ready for the Honeymoon

Kardashian changed into a Balmain mini for the reception. "It was a magnificent evening, unforgettable," Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino tells E! News of Kimye's wedding. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheeky

The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Full Tongue

The two got a little naughty.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Just Married

The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for pictures inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry" and "the most remarkable people of our time" who can "make the world a better place."

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Riccardo Tisci

The Givenchy designer posed alongside the beautiful bride during the evening affair.

Tracy Nguyen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Tracy Nguyen

"WEST #westwedding #florence"

Giuseppe Zanotti, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West, Giuseppe Zanotti & Kim Kardashian

"Wow it was cool!! Giuseppe #giuseppezanotti#kimkardashian #kanyewest"

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq

"My boo" 

Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Kristen Gipson

"Welcome to the club #marriedlife #loveconquersall#bestweddingever"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kris Jenner, Jayden Smith & Clyde Haygood

"And then.... This cRaZYyyy #albino #bat flew in... @iputthesocietyonmyback #jadensmith#albinobatman #batman @krisjenner #herecomesthebride"

Article continues below

Big Sean, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Big Sean

"#GOOD classic night."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Olivier Rousteing, LaLa Anthony & Jonathan Cheban

MORNING PIC #wheredowego#surprise #morningpic#partnersincrime #abouttheweekend @lala@jonathancheban #iloveyouguys"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West and Tracey Mills

"REAL!!!! #BrothersInTheEyesOfGOD"

Lorraine Schwartz, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Lorraine Schwartz

"PHILLA AGAPE EROS PRAGMA #TRUELOVE #KIMYE #MAGICAL"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Tony Williams

"That was SOME nite... CONGRATULATIONS KIMYE!!!"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Jaden Smith & Tony Williams

"Albino Batman.... CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Common & Tony Williams

"I wonder what features I'll have on the next album....hmmmmm? Congrats Kim and Kanye"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian & Tony Williams

"That was SOME nite.. CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kendall Jenner & Allie Rizzo

"#twinning with Al"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Abbey Wilson, Kim Kardashian & Joe Francis"

"Congratulations @KimKardashian and @kanyewest and Thank You for an amazing weekend!!!! XOXOXO @abbeylwilson"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Joe Francis, Jaden Smith & Kourtney Kardashian

"LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

"Ciao Bella!"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Riccardo Tisci & Kris Jenner

"Good Morning @riccardotisci17 Love you!!! #herecomesthebride #Florence"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Blac Chyna, Tyga, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Tyga, Blac Chyna, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

"Mr. & Mrs Kanye West .... Congrats Kimmy muahhhhh !"

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Carla di Bello, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Carla DiBello

"Congratulations to Mrs. Kanye West... Most magical night ever"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Ibn Jasper, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

"#Family"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Tiegen & John Legend

"Love love love"

Article continues below

Common, Kardashian Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Common

"goodfellas"

Brittny Gastinaeu

Instagram

Brittny Gastineau

"Lastnites look .. #paris dress by @michaelcostello @eyeonglam."

Michael Silva, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Michael Silva

"#wedding @rachelroy."

Article continues below

Rob Scheppy, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Rob Scheppy

"io sono così fab capelli con @mrchrismcmillan."

Franca Sozzani, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Franca Sozzani

"Paris/Florence... Travelling with the great unique talent Steve McQueen and his sweet daughter!!! Congratulations! #florence#wedding @kimkardashian @kanyewest79."

T Raww, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Tyga

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

"♥ times"

Loren Ridinger, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

LaLa Anthony, Malika Haqq, Amber Ridinger & Loren Ridinger

"The gang @amberridinger @lala @theeforevermalika"

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Olivier Rousteing, LaLa Anthony & Jonathan Cheban

"Early morning with the crew..here we go.. @lala @olivier_rousteing"

Article continues below

Rachel Roy, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Rachel Roy & Carla DiBello

"And were off to see the bride ..."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

André Leon Talley, Rachel Roy, Carla DiBello & Pal

"Hi loves @carladibello w our men"

Riccardo Tisci

Instagram

Riccardo Tisci

"Bye bye Monaco #love #gang #verytisci #firenze #loveitaly."

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

"last night dancing in the rain with @olivier_rousteing."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Jonathan Cheban

"I need to WAKE UP!!!"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Loren Ridinger

"Beautiful city of Florence. Amazing"

Article continues below

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Malika Haqq & Larsa Pippen

"Am moves with this beauty @larsapippen"

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Carla DiBello, Olivier Rousteing, Simon Huck & Allie Rizzo

"Sunglasses and Advil...next stop @simon_huck @allierizzo @olivier_rousteing"

Franca Sozzani, Lana Del Rey, Instagram

Instagram

Franca Sozzani

"What a voice @lanadelrey #wedding @kimkardashian@kanyewest79 #paris#florence."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Larsa Pippen

"We are outta Paris! Jet setting w/ crew! #pippensinparis"

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Loren Ridinger, LaLa Anthony & Larsa Pippen

"Back at it again! @lorenridinger @lala"

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Allie Rizzo, Olivier Rousteing, Simon Huck & Michael Silva

"Here we go! @olivier_rousteing @simon_huck"

MORE PHOTOS: Kardashians take Paris!

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Couples , Anniversaries , Weddings , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

A Rundown of the Most Lavish, Expensive and Meaningful Gifts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Given Each Other

Still Coming on "KUWTK": Khloe Gets "Broken By So Many Things"

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK

Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Split After 1 Year: What Went Wrong?

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Most Proud" of Her Relationship With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians 1607

Kendall Jenner Needs a New Mattress (& Maybe a New Fish) After Hosting Kourtney Kardashian's Family

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1607

Kendall Jenner Admits Kourtney Kardashian Is "Overstaying Her Welcome" Weeks After the Woolsey Fire

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.