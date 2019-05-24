Happy 5th Anniversary, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West! Relive the Couple's Fairy Tale Wedding Day

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 24, 2019 4:00 AM
Cheers to the happy power couple!
Can you believe it's been half a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot? The new parents of four are celebrating five years of marriage today, May 24, and we're wishing them a happy wedding anniversary with an homage to their relationship, complete with a picture-perfect nod to the day it all began.
First, look back at 101 Kimye photos that'll make you fall in love with their glamorous partnership all over again. Seriously, from wedding photos to red carpet snapshots to casual pics with the kids, Kim and Kanye certainly know the recipe for tugging heartstrings and leaving droves of people awestruck at the same dang time.
Those aren't the only photos you'll want to check out, either! Scroll through the galleries below to relive that gorgeous day in Florence five years ago when the couple said "I do" before a crowd of friends and family. The wedding's guest list included more than a few recognizable names, from celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen to family friends of the KarJenners and more (look out for photos of Kim's longtime pal Jonathan Cheban and Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq).
And the ephemeral snapshots don't stop there! See tons of highlights from Kim and Kanye's fairy tale wedding album—including all the stars arriving, the couple's walk down the aisle and first kiss as a married couple and party pics—in the photos below!
Splash News
The singer waved to the crowd as he entered the wedding location.
AP Photo/Fabio Muzzi
The famous director and Vogue editor were side-by-side as they landed in Florence.
Splash News
The power duo were dressed to the nines for their friends' nuptials.
Danny E. Martindale/GC Images
The rapper was seen arriving at a local airport just in time for the ceremony.
Splash News
The famous magician appeared to be excited about the festivities ahead.
Splash News
The rapper seemed to be in great spirits as he entered his vehicle before the wedding.
Splash News
The two made their way out of their Florence hotel arm-in-arm as photos snapped their pics.
Splash News
The lovely ladies were both wearing black gowns with cleavage-baring necklines. Sexy!
Splash News
Dressed in a chic tuxedo, the bride's close friend looked as dapper as can be.
Splash News
The Pussycat Dolls founder has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian family.
Splash News
The fashion designer strutted her stuff in a tailored pantsuit and strappy heels.
MORE: Check out the Kardashian family's fun-filled week in Paris!
Kanye has a quiet moment with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.
Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade the wedding party. He sang "Ave Maria" as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit "Con te partirò."
Kardashian, seen here at her final dress fitting at the Givenchy atelier in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a bespoke gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before she jetted to Europe, told E! News. "Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no."
The couple locked lips after pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them man and wife. "I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nupitals.
The wedding cost a reported $2.8 million—and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.
Right after swapping vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere for photos. This is the first pic of them with North as a married couple.
After saying "I do," Kanye chats with mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his many sisters-in-law in a sun-dappled room at the Forte di Belvedere.
Kardashian changed into a Balmain mini for the reception. "It was a magnificent evening, unforgettable," Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino tells E! News of Kimye's wedding. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts."
The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.
The two got a little naughty.
The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for pictures inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry" and "the most remarkable people of our time" who can "make the world a better place."
The Givenchy designer posed alongside the beautiful bride during the evening affair.
"WEST #westwedding #florence"
"Wow it was cool!! Giuseppe #giuseppezanotti#kimkardashian #kanyewest"
"My boo"
"Welcome to the club #marriedlife #loveconquersall#bestweddingever"
"And then.... This cRaZYyyy #albino #bat flew in... @iputthesocietyonmyback #jadensmith#albinobatman #batman @krisjenner #herecomesthebride"
"#GOOD classic night."
MORNING PIC #wheredowego? #surprise #morningpic#partnersincrime #abouttheweekend @lala@jonathancheban #iloveyouguys"
"REAL!!!! #BrothersInTheEyesOfGOD"
"PHILLA AGAPE EROS PRAGMA #TRUELOVE #KIMYE #MAGICAL"
"That was SOME nite... CONGRATULATIONS KIMYE!!!"
"Albino Batman.... CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"
"I wonder what features I'll have on the next album....hmmmmm? Congrats Kim and Kanye"
"That was SOME nite.. CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"
"#twinning with Al"
"Congratulations @KimKardashian and @kanyewest and Thank You for an amazing weekend!!!! XOXOXO @abbeylwilson"
"LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash"
"Ciao Bella!"
"Good Morning @riccardotisci17 Love you!!! #herecomesthebride #Florence"
"Mr. & Mrs Kanye West .... Congrats Kimmy muahhhhh !"
"Congratulations to Mrs. Kanye West... Most magical night ever"
"#Family"
"Love love love"
"goodfellas"
"Lastnites look .. #paris dress by @michaelcostello @eyeonglam."
"#wedding @rachelroy."
"io sono così fab capelli con @mrchrismcmillan."
"Paris/Florence... Travelling with the great unique talent Steve McQueen and his sweet daughter!!! Congratulations! #florence#wedding @kimkardashian @kanyewest79."
"♥ times"
"The gang @amberridinger @lala @theeforevermalika"
"Early morning with the crew..here we go.. @lala @olivier_rousteing"
"And were off to see the bride ..."
"Hi loves @carladibello w our men"
"Bye bye Monaco #love #gang #verytisci #firenze #loveitaly."
"last night dancing in the rain with @olivier_rousteing."
"I need to WAKE UP!!!"
"Beautiful city of Florence. Amazing"
"Am moves with this beauty @larsapippen"
"Sunglasses and Advil...next stop @simon_huck @allierizzo @olivier_rousteing"
"What a voice @lanadelrey #wedding @kimkardashian@kanyewest79 #paris#florence."
"We are outta Paris! Jet setting w/ crew! #pippensinparis"
"Back at it again! @lorenridinger @lala"
"Here we go! @olivier_rousteing @simon_huck"
