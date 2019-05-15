Why Ellie Goulding Almost Quit Music

Ellie Goulding has revealed that she nearly quit the music business amid her hiatus until she felt "rejuvenated" and motivated to start writing and recording again.

The 32-year-old British singer, known for singles like "Love Me Like You Do," "Lights" and "On My Mind," is set to this year release her fourth album and her first in four years. In an interview on the ITV show This Morning on Wednesday, she opened up about some personal turmoil she underwent before returning to the studio.

"I had to [step away]," she said. "It was 10 years of nonstop touring, I've toured the world a few times and it just got to a point a few years ago where I really just had to just go away from it all. I thought for a second, 'Maybe I could just quietly go away.' But I've rediscovered my love for writing and songwriting and I'm playing guitar and I've started to teach myself piano, so I kind of have been rejuvenated and got back to a point where I really love it again."

When asked by host Phillip Schofield, "Did you nearly pack it in? [meaning: give up, quit]," Goulding said, "Uh, I thought about it. I thought about it."