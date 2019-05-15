The Teen Mom OG Season 8 Trailer Is Full of Nostalgia and Drama

It's been 10 years (but eight seasons) of Teen Mom OG, and the ladies at the center of it all are facing some of their toughest challenges yet.

Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci McKinney and Cheyenne Floyd return for a new season of drama on Monday, June 10. In the new season, cameras follow the ladies as they deal with new struggles and triumphs. This season, Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra welcome their third daughter, Vaeda, while Maci must explain to son Bentley why his father Ryan Edwards is in jail.

"The anger that's still there, it's not about me, it's about Bentley," Maci says.

Meanwhile, Amber faces her mental illness head on and Cheyenne's co-parenting relationship with Cory hits new lows.

"I'm sick and tired of every season being depressed," Amber says in the trailer.