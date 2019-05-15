Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Not an Official Couple Yet

Social media doesn't tell the entire story—just ask Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

The E! star and her former Dancing With the Stars partner have been romantically linked for months and if you looked at their Instagram accounts, you'd assume they're boyfriend and girlfriend. However, that's not entirely the case. As the two explained on the newest episode of "The Bellas Podcast," they don't use official titles—a fact that confuses Nikki's sister, Brie Bella.

As Nikki acknowledged during the interview, because she is a public figure, her social media activity tends to speak for her whether she wants it to or not.

"If I want to just post someone and we're not official, I think it's okay and if the world wants to say it, that's fine," she said, noting she doesn't tell people they're not official yet unless she's asked.