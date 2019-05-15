Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan "Lame" and "Embarrassing"

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 15, 2019 6:15 AM
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV
Paris Hilton wasn't afraid to let the world know how she really feels about Lindsay Lohan during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While playing a round of "Plead the Fifth"—a game in which guests are asked three personal questions and can pass on only one—the heiress was asked to say three nice things about the Mean Girls star.
"She's beyond," Hilton said. However, she quickly made it clear she wasn't going to sing Lohan's praises and called her "lame" and "embarrassing."
As fans are well aware, Lohan and Hilton have a long history together. From their famous girls' night out with Britney Spears back in 2006 to Hilton calling Lohan a pathological liar in 2018, their relationship has experienced its fair share of ups and downs.
In addition to commenting on her frenemy, Hilton spilled the tea on her recent song "Best Friend's Ass" and if she ever made out with Miley Cyrus in a Miami night club.
Watch the video to see her interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?