The Bachelorette's Box King Joe Might Be Heading to Bachelor in Paradise: Who Should Join Him?

Of all the night one eliminated men on last night's premiere of The Bachelorette, one man made quite the splash.

Whether it was a good splash or a bad splash isn't really relevant, but it was a tad surprising when Joe the Chicago Box King was eliminated after he got so much screentime to talk about boxes of all sizes and kinds. He's got boxes for every occasion, like if you need a box to jump out and surprise the Bachelorette, or if you need a box to hide in after you've been rejected by the Bachelorette, or if you need a box to carry all your stuff to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise.

According to Variety, Joe is already signed up for the sixth season of the sandy spinoff, following right in the footsteps of last season's Joe from Chicago, also known as Grocery Store Joe. He too was a night one reject, and he went on to find love with Kendall Long on BIP. Maybe the Box King can find a similar happy ending of his own!