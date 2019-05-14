Jazz Jennings Announces She’s Going to Harvard: ''I am So Stoked''

What, like it's hard?

Jazz Jennings is headed to Harvard, y'all! The 18-year-old star shared the news online and revealed how "stoked" she is to embark on this exciting chapter. "#Harvard2023."

"Still can't believe this is real," the TLC reality TV personality and transgender icon captioned her Instagram announcement, along with a photo of her wearing a sweater repping the Ivy League school.

"I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life! Feeling so blessed and grateful right now," she wrote. "Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can't wait for what's to come!"

Many of her followers congratulated her and expressed their overwhelming support. "You're the next Elle Woods," one fan commented. Even Katie Couric wrote on Jazzy's post, "CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so happy for you!"