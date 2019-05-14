Selena Gomez Goes Ultra-Glam For Her 2019 Cannes Film Festival Debut

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., May. 14, 2019 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight, and she's shining brighter and better than ever.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress made her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Before gracing the red carpet in her white-hot ensemble, Gomez took to Instagram to share a few selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned her post, along with several snaps of her making silly faces.

Basically, we "can't get enough."

Promoting her new movie, The Dead Don't Die, and attending its world premiere, the "Wolves" singer pulled out all the stops for the special occasion. Serving fans old-Hollywood vibes, Selena dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. She accessorized with blinding jewelry pieces from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.

Complementing her ultra-glam ensemble, Selena's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, went with a classic makeup look but with a slight twist. Giving her dragon red lips, an exaggerated cat-eye and glitzy silver eyeshadow, she looked like a screen siren.

Watch

Why Selena Gomez Can't Talk About New Music

If anything, her outfit and beauty look gave us flashbacks to her 2015 Met Gala get-up, where she stunned in a white Vera Wang design and opted for fire-engine red lipstick, a dramatic cat-eye and a sleek bun.

To see her jaw-dropping entrance, continue scrolling through our gallery below. From her playful selfies to a close-up of her makeup, Selena is serving face.

Selena Gomez, Cannes

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the Navy

The singer and actress wears a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel, paired with Messika jewelry.

Selena Gomez, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

White-Hot

Gomez arrives at the festival's Gala Dinner in a fresh new get-up. She wears a strapless white Louis Vuitton mini dress and accessories with the same BVLGARI jewelry pieces as before.

Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez

Instagram

Serving Face

Before hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the "Wolves" songstress puts her best face forward with a series of selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captions her Instagram post.

Article continues below

Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez

Instagram

Besitos

The 26-year-old actress shows off her ultra-glam makeup. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, uses Marc Jacobs Beauty to achieve this classic but modern look, including the first-ever skincare product Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème, Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley 200 and Velvet Noir Mascara.

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Old Hollywood Vibes

Selena graces the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking like an old-Hollywood vixen. She stuns in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. As for her blinding jewelry pieces? It's from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

Gomez poses with The Dead Don't Die co-star, Tilda Swinton, at the film festival.

Article continues below

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Funny Girl

Photographers capture this sweet moment between Selena and her co-star Bill Murray, as they gather around to take pictures.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Squad

Now that's what you call an ensemble cast. From Adam Driver to Chloë Sevigny to Luka Sabbat, the upcoming zombie movie includes an array of Hollywood stars.

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Flight Fashion

The 26-year-old star arrives in France ahead of the world premiere of her new film, The Dead Don't Die. Of course, even her in-flight outfits are on-point, as she wears a beige cardigan, an off-white co-ord set and white boots.

Article continues below

Keep those eyes peeled, because Selena is bound to step out in more show-stopping 'fits during the film festival.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Fashion , Red Carpet , Cannes Film Festival , 2019 Cannes Film Festival , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set

Rihanna

Rihanna's Next Era: How She Built Her Multi-Million Dollar Empire From the Ground Up

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Took "Corset Breathing Lessons" for 2019 Met Gala

"BH90210" Stars Are Still Dealing With Loss of Luke Perry

Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think We Need a "Sex and the City 3"

Amy Poehler & Ike Barinholtz Spill On New Shows

"This Us Us" Cast Talks Season 4, Characters & More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.