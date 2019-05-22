From Vancouver to Los Angeles, Here Are Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's Go-To Hot Spots

There's no denying that Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know what is trendy.
As fashion-forward influencers, it's essentially Nat and Liv's job to know what's up-and-coming. We're talking style tips, fitness advice and a vast knowledge of hot spots!
Thankfully, E! fans will witness Halcro and Pierson's trendsetting ways first hand when Relatively Nat & Liv premieres on Sunday, June 2. However, if you're eager for some pro tips, we have good news for you…the WAGS alums are eager to share influencer tips with their fans.
In fact, after regularly jumping between Vancouver and Los Angeles, the E! personalities are ready to spill all about their favorite hot spots—and we couldn't be happier about it.
So, if you're looking to be a trendsetter like Nat and Liv, be sure to take a peek at their hot spot suggestions below!
Favorite Los Angeles coffee shop/café?
"Alfred Tea Room, for sure!"
Favorite Vancouver coffee shop/café?
"Thierry"
Favorite Los Angeles date night activities?
"IPIC Westwood, for sure! Dinner and drinks at the restaurant there and then into the theatre where they serve you dessert at your seat!"
Favorite Vancouver date night activities?
"Biking the seawall and dinner on the water at Cactus Club Café"
Favorite Los Angeles bars?
"Hyde on Sunset and Warwick"
Favorite Vancouver bars?
"Twelve West and Pierre's Champagne Lounge"
Favorite Los Angeles brunch spot?
"Catch's brunch, for sure"
Favorite Vancouver brunch spot?
"Parlour in Yaletown"
E!
Favorite Los Angeles restaurant for dinner?
"TAO"
Favorite Vancouver restaurant for dinner?
"Earls and Black & Blue"
Favorite Los Angeles boutique/clothing store?
"Maxfield"
Favorite Vancouver boutique/clothing store?
"Blubird"
Favorite Los Angeles tourist spot?
"Disneyland (lol)"
Favorite Vancouver tourist spot?
"Stanley Park Seawall"
A Los Angeles hidden gem?
"Croft Alley Café"
A Vancouver hidden gem?
"Grouse Mountain restaurant (Pro tip: Take the gondola to get there.)"
Los Angeles' most Instagram-worthy location?
"Rodeo and Malibu"
Vancouver's most Instagram-worthy location?
"Gastown"
Do you have a favorite hot spot that Nat and Liv missed? Let us know your favorite locations!