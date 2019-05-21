Fierce Fashionistas! See Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's Memorable Style Moments

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 21, 2019 5:00 AM

They're influencers for a reason!

It's no secret that Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are some of the best trendsetters out there. Whether they're taking selfies with their gal pals or flaunting daring looks on a red carpet, Nat and Liv always nail it when it comes to fashion. And (for you die hard E! fans out there) you'll certainly recall the iconic looks the ladies donned on WAGS.

Thankfully, fans will get to witness the twosome's on-point style on the small screen as E!'s Relatively Nat & Liv series drops on Sunday, Jun. 2.

Met Gala: Nat and Liv's Take on Fashion's Biggest Night

Now, in case you haven't had the chance to do a deep dive into Nat and Liv's style, we've compiled the BFF cousins' memorable fashion moments. Be sure to see them all in the images below!

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Monochrome Moment

Halcro and Pierson coordinate just perfectly for this red carpet appearance.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

SplashNews.com

Chic Cousins

The influencer cousins don their best attire for a festive girls night out!

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Stylish Kittens

Meow! Nat and Liv's cat-eye sunglasses round out their sultry ensembles.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lands' End

Casual Cuties

Looking good! This might not be Nat and Liv's fanciest looks, but they're certainly pulling them off.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Fashionable Family

Nat and Liv channel yin and yang for this appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

John Sciulli/Getty Images for GUESS

Leggy Looks

The E! stars put their toned legs on display in these leggy outfits.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Black and White Duo

What a pair! Halcro and Pierson look quite striking in their complimentary color scheme.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Neutral Nat & Liv

For the love of neutrals! The reality TV veterans flaunt their fit frames in neutral numbers.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Spring Has Sprung

Nat and Liv's fashion is in full bloom while on the red carpet.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

BACKGRID

Bathing Suit Babes

The fashionable cousins keep it chic, even on the beach.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Wondrous in White

Très chic! Nat and Liv simply glow in similar white gowns.

