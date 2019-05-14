All the Ways Wendy Williams Is "Reclaiming" Her Life After Kevin Hunter Divorce

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 14, 2019 8:29 AM
How's Wendy Williams doin'? From the sound of it, just fine.
A month after filing for divorce from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter, the TV maven is "reclaiming her life."
"I go out a lot because I am a good time girl. I like to have fun," she told her enthusiastic audience on Tuesday. "I am right now a young and pretty New York City girl."
The star also noted she has "the ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything" with a "really, really good view," a change from the New Jersey home she shared with Hunter and the sober house she moved out of last month. "I'm really, really reclaiming my life," Williams said. As for their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., he is currently home from college and sees both of his parents, according to Williams.
The topic of her current personal life came up when she addressed photos that emerged over the weekend of her with a man at an NYC fundraiser. She confirmed he was not a new boyfriend, but a member of her show security team.
AP Photo/Charles Sykes
"I don't have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men," she told the audience with a big smile on her face. "I do date and I date pretty often," she added, noting men from her show have been to her home to help her unpack and move boxes. "The parade of men will continue," Williams said.
As for her split from Hunter, the star said, "I am working on my divorce pleasantly right now."
"It's hard to say 'give privacy' because I don't give privacy when I'm doing the rest of the stories, so you do what you want—you always do," Williams told the audience.
However, amid her guests' boisterous applause, she added, "You don't just throw away 25 years lock, stock and barrel."
