Will ABC Recast Constance Wu Following Her Fresh Off the Boat Tweets?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 14, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

ABC

Constance Wu is staying put at Fresh Off the Boat.

During a call with press to discuss the new 2019 fall TV schedule, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, addressed Wu's tweets following Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.

"There's been no thought to recasting Constance," Burke told press. "We love what she does on the show and we love the show. I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity that had Fresh Off the Boat not gone forward, she would've pursued. But we never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off the Boat. The show is just too strong for us and we love it."

Watch

Constance Wu Clears Up Ungrateful Fresh Off the Boat Tweet

Wu took to Twitter after Fresh Off the Boat was renewed and said,  "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k."

She followed up with "F--king hell."  And after a fan responded to her tweet with, "Congrats on your renewal! Great news :)" and Wu responded "No it's not."

After her tweets went viral, Wu walked back her comments.

"Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too," she tweeted on Friday, May 10.

On Saturday, May 11, she followed up with a lengthy statement.

"I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB," she said in a note.

"But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled. So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I'm proud of and that I enjoy. I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable—So obviously I don't dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. But in general, I've always sought artists challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed not being able to do that other project—Because that other project would have challenged me as an artist—thatcher project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it's weird," Wu added.

Burke said she was going to go with Wu's comments from May 11.

"So, I'm going to choose to believe Constance's most recent communication about the show, that she is happy to return, and the cast and crew is happy to have her back and we're thrilled to keep her in the show," Burke said.

Fresh Off the Boat moves to Fridays at 8:30 p.m. this fall on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Constance Wu , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Exclusive: "The Bachelorette" Week 2 Sneak Peek

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

The Big Bang Theory

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Cast Now That the Record-Breaking Sitcom Is Officially Over

Survivor, Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Declares a Winner

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Why Riverdale Is Waiting to Address Luke Perry's Death in Season 4

Riverdale, Season 3 Finale

Riverdale's Revealing Finale Sets Up a Very Bloody and Emotional Season 4

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.