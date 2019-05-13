Selena Gomez Kicks Off 2019 Cannes Film Festival With Effortless Style

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello & Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 13, 2019 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

France is about to get even more star-studded this week!

In case you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and Hollywood's biggest stars are touching down in the iconic city to reveal new and exciting projects.

For starters, Selena Gomez arrived at the airport in a glamorous all-white ensemble with a warm, cozy sweater on top.

She completed her look with a pair of retro sunglasses before premiering her brand-new zombie film titled The Dead Don't Die.

The festival, which officially kicks off May 14 and runs through May 25, features dozens of screenings, premieres, parties and glamorous events. And with Amber Heard, Elle Fanning and more stars arriving, you know it's going to be a star-studded occasion.

Watch

Why Selena Gomez Can't Talk About New Music

Take a look at all famous faces stopping by the exclusive festival in our gallery below.

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Airport chic! Wearing a monochromatic sweater set, the former Disney darling touches down in Cannes in anticipation of the premiere of upcoming film The Dead Don't Die

Julianne Moore, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Photopix/GC Images

Julianne Moore

The A-list star and Cannes Film Festival veteran makes a chic entrance in an all-black ensemble complemented by a Louis Vuitton purse. 

Amber Heard, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Amber Heard

The Justice League star kicks off Cannes in a tweed jacket, high-rise denim and animal print booties. 

Article continues below

Josh Gad, 72nd Cannes Film Festival

John Phillips/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing International

Josh Gad & Sonia Plakidyuk

The actor is joined by the Ukranian celeb at a photocall for the Angry Birds Movie 2

Elle Fanning, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Elle Fanning

All eyes will be on the 21-year-old actress, who is serving on the film festival's prestigious competition jury. 

Chloe Sevigny, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Chloe Sevigny

During this year's Cannes festivities, the actress will premiere The Dead Don't Die as well as White Echo, which she directed. 

Article continues below

Izabel Goulart, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Izabel Goulart

Trés chic! The Brazilian supermodel makes Nice her very own runway in a floral suit. 

And stay tuned to E! News for all the latest movie and pop culture news straight from Cannes.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cannes Film Festival , 2019 Cannes Film Festival , Entertainment , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

Meet Luke Parker, the Guy Who Won Hannah Brown's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

See Angelina Jolie in First Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Arthur

Arthur Character Mr. Ratburn Is Revealed as Gay, and Fans of the Beloved Kid's Series Are Rejoicing

Jenelle Evans, Kaiser

Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser Removed From Home Over Alleged Dog Incident

James Charles & the Rest of YouTube's Most Scandalous Scandals

Steve Harvey Replaced by Melissa McCarthy & Kelly Clarkson at NBC

Selma Blair Gets Candid on Her Battle With MS Diagnosis

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.