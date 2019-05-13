7 for All Mankind Flash Sale: Save 70% Off Now

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 13, 2019 4:07 PM
There are few things we will spend money on the way we'll spend money on designer denim.
For one, everyone loves denim. It goes with everything and looks good on everyone, especially when you find a brand you love. For us, one of those brands is 7 for All Mankind—we've literally been wearing it for the past decade. So, when Nordstrom Rack has a major flash sale in 70% off department on our go-to label, we run don't walk.
Seriously, this sale ends in 3 days so girl, get on it!
Everyone on this planet is in need of a form fitting, high-waist pair of jeans in this perfect mid-wash color. Period.
It's shorts season, y'all! Scoop these classics up ASAP.
We love a high-waist straight leg that cuts off right above the ankle for optimal heel pairing.
No such thing as too many shorts, and we're all about adding a classic black into the mix.
For casual weekends and beyond, we're grabbing this relaxed fit light wash pair.
The ripped knee detail on a crisp white pair of skinnies? We are here for it.
'Tis the season of white on white and we fully support you getting your hands on this darling mini skirt.
You'll never regret purchasing this classic denim mini that's all-occasion appropriate.
We plan on wearing these dark wash skinnies with every dressy top we own, thank you very much.
