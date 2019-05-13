Siesta Key Star Juliette Porter Is Dating Bachelor Nation Villain Robby Hayes

Could Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter be a match made in reality TV heaven?

The former Bachelorette contestant and Siesta Key star confirmed their romance on Instagram on Monday by sharing a photo of themselves kissing on a sunny beach. It seems like sparks started flying between the reality TV pair when they hung out at Stagecoach last month with reality stars Kelsey Owens and Corey Brooks.

While some people on social media praised the new pairing, others immediately began waving warning flags considering Robby's reputation in Bachelor Nation and Juliette's dramatic breakup with Alex Kompothecras.

For those who don't remember, Robby was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, before he eventually went on to sort-of find love on Bachelor in Paradise. He briefly dated Amanda Stanton, but that relationship ended shortly after they left paradise. However, things took a turn when he released screenshots of their previous interactions and made some rather unsavory comments. Unsurprisingly, this has left a sour taste in many peoples' mouths.