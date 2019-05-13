Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection Is Here!

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 13, 2019 2:26 PM

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York &amp;amp; Company Baby Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gabrielle Union is one of our favorites and her new baby collection at New York & Company is just one more reason to get onboard with her.

Trust: The limited-edition picks are very Instagramable. The actress' adorable five-month-old daughter Kaavia James (not to mention their cute dog Tre' Wade) star in a campaign and we're telling you, baby or no baby, we want everything. Prices range from $15 to $45 and is available for little ones, 0 to 24 months.

Go on keep scrolling, you're going to want in, too!

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection French Bulldog-Print Separates

No doubt about it this fancy bulldog print is a money move, we don't care how old you are. 

SHOP NOW: Onesie $40 at New York and Company; Jogger Pant $35 at New York and Company; Hooded Zip-Front Sweater $45 at New York and Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Star-Print Tulle Bubble Skirt

If your baby angel is on the girlier side, we can't think of a better outfit than this star-print bubble skirt. 

SHOP NOW: $30 at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Ruffled Denim Top and Short Set

That denim-on-denim look will never go out of style, so better start 'em young. 

SHOP NOW: $35 at New York and Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Neon-Trim Set

OK, who's the trendiest baby in the room with this neon-trim 'fit? 

SHOP NOW: $40 Neon-Trim Hooded Jacket at New York & Company; Neon-Trim Shorts at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Denim Jumpsuit

A denim jumpsuit is one of your go tos, so why shouldn't it be the same for your little one? 

SHOP NOW: $40 at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Unions New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Animal-Print Ruffled Romper

How precious is this animal print romper? 

SHOP NOW: $25 at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Shady Baby Onesie

For the sassiest baby in the room, this onesie says it all.

SHOP NOW: $15 at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Dot-Print Smocked Top and Bloomer Set

This lime green bloomer set is fit for a polka dot princess. 

SHOP NOW: $35 at New York & Company

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

New York & Company

Kaavi James Collection Ruffled Tie-Dye Dress

Tie-dye is a top trend right now, haven't you heard? 

SHOP NOW: $25 at New York & Company

