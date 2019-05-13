See Kaitlyn Bristowe Unapologetically Dish About Her Past (& Present) Bachelor Nation Beaus on LADYGANG

Mon., May. 13, 2019

Kaitlyn Bristowe may be back in the good graces of ABC, but she'll "still spill" with the LADYGANG.

The season 11 Bachelorette made this abundantly clear amid the LADYGANG season one finale. Not only did Kaitlyn touch on her breakup with fiancé Shawn Booth, but she also confessed that she's settled her feud with former flame Nick Viall.

To kick off the truth-telling, the 33-year-old TV personality revealed that it was Booth who put an end to their engagement.

"He left you?" LADYGANG co-host Becca Tobin asked in shock.

"He didn't know why he couldn't love me," Bristowe admitted. "I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don't know, that's what I'm going off of."

To make matters worse, while Kaitlyn was able to keep the Neil Lane "super bowl ring," Shawn got custody of their dog. "I'd rather keep the dog than the ring," the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe host bluntly noted.

However, Booth isn't the only one of Kaitlyn's exes that came up in conversation. Although Jac Vanek and Keltie Knight wanted details about Viall's private parts, Kaitlyn kept that information to herself as her ex "would love if I talked about his wiener."

Yet, she did reveal that she and Nick talked on the phone for the first time in 3 and ½ years. After regularly making jabs at one another, Nick and Kaitlyn decided to finally clear the air.

"He was like, 'What did I do to you?' And I was like, 'Yeah. Nothing. That's fair,'" the Canadian native continued. "And then he goes, 'Get a new joke.' And I was like, 'Again, very fair. I'll get a new joke.'"

Thankfully, it appears that Kaitlyn has still gotten her happy ending as she's very much in love with Jason Tartick (who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette). In fact, Tartick gushed about their relationship when Kaitlyn video called him during "Wheel of Cheap Wine."

"I have never in my life been happier than I am with Kaitlyn," Jason stated over FaceTime. "And, there's no looking back right now."

Furthermore, Jason revealed that he's "turned on" by Kaitlyn's strength. This sentiment made Becca declare that Tartick is destined to be a great trophy husband—and we couldn't agree more.

For Kaitlyn's truth-telling and Jason's declaration of love, be sure to watch the videos above!

