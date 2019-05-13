Here's When Royal Admirers Can Expect Meghan Markle to Return From Maternity Leave

Meghan Markle is making the most of her first days of motherhood.

E! News has learned that The Duchess of Sussex is on maternity leave for the next several months but may be seen at some big moments this summer. These "big moments" include the Queen's Birthday Parade and Trooping the Colour on June 8th, according to a source.

The insider adds, "The Duke of Sussex is carrying out several more engagements this week and next, so Doria Ragland is expected to stay with them at Frogmore Cottage for another couple of weeks."

Meghan's scheduled maternity leave mirrors Kate Middleton's three maternity leaves that she took with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the months following the Duchess of Cambridge's births, Kate spent nearly six months tending to the newborns' needs, while making the occasional public appearance at notable events like Prince Harry and Meghan's May wedding.