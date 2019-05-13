The Bold Type Reveals How Jane, Kat, and Sutton Met in Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 13, 2019 12:31 PM
Once upon a time, the girls of The Bold Type were not yet the girls of The Bold Type.
They were just three girls who just started their careers at a fancy magazine and didn't yet know each other, and in tomorrow night's episode of the Freeform dramedy, we'll get to find out exactly how Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) did meet. You can see a sneak peek of that meeting in the exclusive clip above!
It all starts with Tiny Jane having a terrible first day as an intern after she messes up the coffee order (the ultimate no no for an intern), and then needs a place to fall apart. Fortunately Kat happens to be in the right place at the right time and knows exactly where Jane can go to decompress.
When they arrive at the now iconic fashion closet, a certain assistant is already in there in a very sparkly dress...
Tomorrow's episode, appropriately titled "#TBT," finds everyone reminiscing as the Scarlet email hack brings up memories of the trio's first meeting four years ago, reminding them that together, they can overcome anything.
And truly, it's impressive to think about how far these ladies have come since this coffee-fetching moment, and all the other very enlightening memories that come up in tomorrow's episode.
Ahead of the season three premiere, Stevens, Dee, and Fahy gathered in E! News' own fashion closet to hand out some tipsy life advice of their own, and it's a beautiful, rosé-fueled good time if you haven't seen it yet.
The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
Andy Cohen Snapped! This Vanderpump Rules Reunion Sneak Peek Is Proof Even the Breaks Are Super Intense
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?