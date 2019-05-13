Why Hannah Brown's About to Totally Crush Her Turn As The Bachelorette

Say goodbye to your boring Mondays, because The Bachelorette is back.

Hannah Brown makes her debut with tonight's episode, and while many of us were concerned about her wildly awkward turn on After the Final Rose as she handed out the season's very first rose while struggling with full sentences, apparently, she's not going to let us down.

You see, Chris Harrison was also very, very worried about whether or not ABC had made the right decision about its newest star.

"It really was a trainwreck," Harrison told E! News. "She was kind of tragic, and I was scared to death. I know Bachelor Nation was like, oh wow, this is our Bachelorette? I know they were skeptical. I was...scared."

Have no fear, however, because Harrison says once the season actually started filming, he was no longer quite so scared (meaning we don't have to worry about quite as much secondhand embarrassment).

"Thankfully she came in on night one firing on all cylinders, and 10 minutes in, I'm like, OK, this is the woman. This is who we picked. This is Hannah," he says. "She came in and crushed it."