Andy Cohen Snapped! This Vanderpump Rules Reunion Sneak Peek Is Proof Even the Breaks Are Super Intense

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 13, 2019 12:00 PM
Bravo's reunions usually go one of two ways: There are the ones where nothing really happens, and then the specials so filled with drama it makes your head spin. The Vanderpump Rules season seven reunion seems to fall into the latter category, just look at the exclusive sneak peek below.
In the preview, so much happens—and it's a clip of what goes on behind the scenes when the cast goes on a break. There's host Andy Cohen snapping, a teary James Kennedy being consoled by Lisa Vanderpump and so much more.
It all starts with Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright screaming at each other, ignoring Andy's pleas to take a minute. "Guys, shut the f—k up!" Andy screams, to the delight of LVP.
As the action shifts off stage, Jax tells Tom Schwartz, "Tom's not in the wedding. He's not in my wedding party anymore…No, it's cool, Beau's taking his spot."
And as everyone else rushes off to decompress, Lisa grabs James Kennedy and tries to help him see the error of his ways in his Twitter attacks about Jax's deceased father.
"Look at me, I'm in shambles over here," he cries to her.
Backstage, Jax and Tom continue sparring about James. "You're the only person that wants him here, it's the weirdest thing," Jax says.
As they make their way back to the stage, Jax can't help but bring up his wedding again. "It looks really bad that you're standing up at my wedding saying this stuff," Jax says. "You don't have to be in my wedding. I don't care, honestly…Why would you do that? Attacking me about things you have no idea about?"
"I'm not attacking you!" Tom says.
"People say our show's not real. I'll tell you what," Jax says.
The second part of the reunion also features Lala Kent and James arguing about the demise of their friendship, Katie Maloney-Schwratz defending her ultimatum and Billie Lee joining the fray to discuss the "Girls Night In" fiasco.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
