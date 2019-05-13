Andy Cohen Snapped! This Vanderpump Rules Reunion Sneak Peek Is Proof Even the Breaks Are Super Intense

Bravo's reunions usually go one of two ways: There are the ones where nothing really happens, and then the specials so filled with drama it makes your head spin. The Vanderpump Rules season seven reunion seems to fall into the latter category, just look at the exclusive sneak peek below.

In the preview, so much happens—and it's a clip of what goes on behind the scenes when the cast goes on a break. There's host Andy Cohen snapping, a teary James Kennedy being consoled by Lisa Vanderpump and so much more.

It all starts with Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright screaming at each other, ignoring Andy's pleas to take a minute. "Guys, shut the f—k up!" Andy screams, to the delight of LVP.

As the action shifts off stage, Jax tells Tom Schwartz, "Tom's not in the wedding. He's not in my wedding party anymore…No, it's cool, Beau's taking his spot."