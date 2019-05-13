Inside the Past 2 Months of Felicity Huffman's Life Amid the College Admissions Scandal

Two months ago, life as she knew it changed for Felicity Huffman.

It was on March 12 that the star was arrested after being named one of many defendants accused of being involved in a college admissions scandal, including fellow actress Lori Loughlin. As the news sparked headlines, the Oscar nominee was taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint stated.

In regard to the American Crime star, "Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to [Key Worldwide Foundation] to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter," the affidavit further alleged. "Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so." William H. Macy, the star's husband of more than 20 years, was not charged. The couple are parents to two teenage daughters.