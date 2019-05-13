Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which of the Elite 8 Duos Is the Best of Them All?

Hannah Brown might just be starting her journey to find love on The Bachelorette (her season starts tonight), but there are many contestants from Bachelor Nation who have already proven that the system works.

Over the years, some of our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have fallen in and out of love, but the couples that are currently together we totally ship and are definitely rooting for.

Whether it's OG Bachelorette star Trista Rehn and her hubbie Ryan Sutter or new couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, couples who are making it work within the Bachelor Nation fam are couples we want to see succeed.

That doesn't mean however that we don't have a favorite couple from the reality TV franchise that we love a little more than the rest. We know all you Bachelor Nation fans out there are just like us, so we've been getting your input on which couple is truly the best.