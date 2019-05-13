Yes, That Was Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

The singer's season seven was the HBO hit's biggest and most controversial celeb cameo, with fans questioning the purpose of the "Shape of You"'s appearance as a Lannister bannerman who sings a song for Arya when she spends some time with his fellow troops.

When they announced Sheeran's appearance, the showrunners explained it was actually a gift for Williams, who is a huge fan of his music. "For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it," Benioff said at SXSW.

He later explained further, "Ed Sheeran has got a beautiful voice, and we knew that he was a fan of the show, and we knew that Maisie [Williams, who plays Arya Stark] was obsessed with him...so we always thought it would be fun to try to get him into a Maisie scene at some point."

Still, fans didn't exactly love the scene, trolling so hard that Sheeran deleted his Twitter account soon after the episode aired. (He denied that the negative response caused him to do it, writing on Instagram, "why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f--kin' awesome.")

But the episode's director Jeremy Podeswa defended the Grammy winner, telling Newsweek, "He came into this with only lovely intentions to come and do a good job and sing well, so I think that's the only drag. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show, he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world."

In the season eight premiere, viewers learned the fate of Sheeran's unnamed character: He's still alive! But his face was "burned right off" and had no eyelids after he came across one of Dany's dragons.

"Thanks @GameOfThrones, I knew I was a survivor," Sheeran wrote in his Instagram Story after the reveal.