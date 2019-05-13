All About That Cersei and Jaime Lannister Game of Thrones Scene

"You know, there's a scene, several years ago, where Jaime and Bronn are talking about how they wanna go and Jaime's talking about dying in the arms of the woman he loves. And this is it," co-creator David Benioff said. "Once he goes through the various exits, and they're all clogged up with rubble and there's no way out and he knows there's no way out, he's just trying to calm down the woman he loves because he knows this is it."

"I think he knows that they belong together, that they came into this world together, that they need to go out of this world together," co-creator D.B. Weiss said in the video below.