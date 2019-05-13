Kendall Jenner Has an Epic Response to Being Left Out of Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Tribute

Sometimes even Kris Jenner has trouble keeping up with her brood

In honor of Mother's Day yesterday, the matriarch took to Instagram to celebrate all the women in her family who have children. And if you're keeping track, that includes Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Even her own mom MJ Houghton got a special shout out.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," wrote the mogul. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies."