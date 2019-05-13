Why Daenerys Targaryen Did That: Game of Thrones Bosses Explain the Fiery Fury

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 13, 2019 6:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Daenerys Targaryen did that. You know what we're talking about. If you don't turn away, this is your only Game of Thrones spoiler warning.

In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, Dany (Emilia Clarke) snapped. She took Drogon and flew around King's Landing, igniting the Lannister army, the people of King's Landing, demolition buildings, becoming the mad queen everyone feared. Why such a sharp turn? According to co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss it's because she has nobody left. The man she loves betrayed her. Her advisor betrayed her. It's just her and a dragon, against the world.

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars In & Out of Costume

"Dany is an incredibly strong person. She's also someone who has had really close friendships and close advisors for her entire run of the show. You look at those people who have been closest to her for such a long time, and almost all of them have either turned on her or died, and she's very much alone. And that's a dangerous thing for someone who's got so much power, to feel that isolated," Benioff said in the video below. "So, at the very time when she needs guidance and those kind of close friendships and advice the most, everyone's gone."

"Jon Snow is someone that she's fallen in love with, and as far as she's concerned by this point Jon has betrayed her by telling people about his true identity, and also the fact that he's unable to return her affections at this point," Benioff said.

"I think that when she says, ‘Let it be fear' she's resigning herself to the fact that she may have to get things done in a way that isn't pleasant, and she may have to get things done in a way that is horrible to lots of people," Weiss said.

"She chose violence. A Targaryen choosing violence is a pretty terrifying thing," Benioff said.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

It was the perfect storm of circumstances, Benioff said. "And if circumstances had been different, I don't think this side of Dany ever would've come out. If Cersei hadn't betrayed her, if Cersei hadn't executed Missandei, if Jon hadn't told her the truth," he said. "Like, if all of these things had happened in any different way, then I don't think we'd be seeing this side of Daenerys Targaryen."

Weiss said it all happened so quickly, and it was sparked by seeing the Red Keep, "which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first come over to this country 300 years ago."

"It's in that moment, on the walls of King's Landing, where she's looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her when she makes the decision to make this personal. We wanted her to be just death from above as seen from the perspective of the people who are on the business end of that dragon," he said. "In most large stories like this, it seems like there is a tendency to focus on the heroic figures and not pay much attention to the people who may be suffering from the repercussions of the decisions made by those heroic people and we really wanted to keep our perspective and our sympathies on the ground at this moment ‘cause those are the people who are really paying the price for the decisions that she's making."

The trailer for the series finale featured Daenerys Targaryen surveying her kingdom. Will it be peace in the realm?

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Emilia Clarke , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aaron Rodgers, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Yes, That Was Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

All About That Cersei and Jaime Lannister Game of Thrones Scene

Benedict Cumberbatch, 2019 BAFTA TV Awards

BAFTA TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

The Masked Singer

Fox's 2019 Fall TV Schedule Revealed: The Masked Singer Returns, Last Man Standing MIA and More

Empire

Fox's Empire Ending With Season 6 Full of "Shocking Surprises"

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Veep Series Finale: Did Selina Meyer Win the Presidency?

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, Daenerys

Queen Daenerys Officially Debuts in Game of Thrones Series Finale Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.