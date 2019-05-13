Nikki Reed Shares Nude Photo From Pregnancy in Powerful Mother's Day Tribute

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., May. 13, 2019 6:06 AM

As Nikki Reed has learned, parenthood is not a solo project. 

In honor of Mother's Day yesterday, the Twilight alum applauded all the mamas in the world, sharing a throwback shot of her bare bump from her pregnancy with daughter Bodhi Soleil Reid Somerhalder, now 21 months.

"Motherhood changed me forever," she wrote alongside the image. "It is the greatest thing I've ever known. Growing a human, birthing a human and raising a human takes a village, and I am forever grateful for the women who make up this village. I lean on you, I call on you, I am here for you as you are for me."

"Being a mama is my favorite thing in the world," continued Reed, wed to Ian Somerhalder. "I am more proud of this kid than I am of anything else in my life. It kicks my ass and makes me love deeper than I ever knew I could. I am eternally grateful for this journey and all the beautiful Mamas who inspire me everyday."

Since becoming parents nearly two years ago, Somerhalder, 40, and Reed, 30, have been adamant about raising their daughter on their own terms. Just last month, the actress opened up about her decision to continue breastfeeding Bodhi, who has proven to be a picky eater.

"I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," the Bayou With Love designer wrote on Instagram. "At 20 months she is only just becoming interested in food. I discovered after a year of blending and smooshing and mashing, that my daughter doesn't like mushy baby food. Wild right?....Every baby is on their own path doing things when and how they need to, and our job is to trust our gut, talk to other mamas and just go with the flow!"

As is often the case on the Internet, the mommy-shamers were quick to come after her. But Reed has no time for criticism. 

"All moms are just trying to do what's best," she told E! News. "And for some moms, breastfeeding just doesn't work out, whether that's an issue with milk supply or going back to work right away or whatever that thing is, and it is not our job and responsibility as parents to judge or shame other parents. It's our job and responsibility to support and spread information and uplift and share tips."

After all, if there's anyone who needs support and positivity, it's all the moms out there.

"I think that all moms are on this journey of trying to make the best decisions they possible can for their kids," she added. "That's what all moms want in the whole world, that's it! And so as we sometimes face challenges in those areas, I think it's really important for us to be supportive and also vocal about the things that we discover along the way."

Preach!

