Fox's 2019 Fall TV Schedule Revealed: The Masked Singer Returns, Last Man Standing MIA and More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 13, 2019 6:00 AM

The Masked Singer

Fox

So, this is the new Fox.

On Monday, May 13, new Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier revealed the network's 2019 fall TV line-up, the first since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox. No major surprises, aside from The Orville and Last Man Standing getting 2020 premiere dates and Empire moving to a new night.

"Today marks a new beginning for Fox Entertainment. So it is with a start-up mindset and, upon an incredible foundation of assets, that we deliver our first slate of new comedies, dramas and unscripted series," Collier said in a statement. "Alongside top creators and talent, and through innovative partnerships across the industry, we are redefining what it means to be an entertainment company, and what it means to be Fox, for 2019 and beyond."

Bubble Watch 2019: The TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Midseason shows include Dunvanville from Amy Poehler, The Great North from Bob's Burgers producers, Outmatched starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson, John Slattery's neXt, Kim Cattrall's Fithy Rich, Deputy starring Stephen Dorff, 9-1-1: Lon Star starring Rob Lowe, another new season of The Masked Singer and more.

Get the scoop below.

Monday
8-9 p.m. 9-1-1
9-10 p.m. Prodigal Son (new series)

Tuesday
8-9 p.m. The Resident
9-10 p.m. Empire

Wednesday
8-9 p.m. The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. Not Just Me (new series)

Thursday
7:30-?? Football

Friday
8-10 p.m. WWE's Smackdown Live

Saturday
7-10:30 p.m. College football

Sunday
7-7:30 p.m. NFL on Fox
7:30-8 p.m. The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons
8:30 p.m. Bless the Harts (news series)
9-9:30 p.m. Bob's Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. Family Guy

