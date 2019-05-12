Game of Thrones Goes Mad With Bloodiest, Fieriest Episode Maybe Ever

Well we asked for a mad queen showdown but this was not what we meant. Or maybe it is what we meant and we'd like to take it back?

Either way, we feel uncomfortable after having watched Daenerys pull a Dracarys on all the innocent people in King's Landing, even after the people surrendered. The bells were ringing, girl! You didn't have to do that! Kill Cersei, sure. But why all the people?!

Dany's firestorm inspired Grey Worm, who led his army in a ridiculous and unnecessary attack on the surrendered Lannister army and all the people around them, leaving good ol' Jonny boy as the only sane soldier left, killing his own men to protect the innocents. (Because of course this one dude is the only good person left in this place.)

Meanwhile, the showdown we've all been fantasizing about—the many showdowns we've all been fantasizing about—will not be happening anymore, thanks to a goddamn building.