See Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Expression When They Saw Their Daughter for the First Time

Nothing lasts quite like a first impression, and this was one Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are never going to forget.

Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James Union Wade, into their lives on Nov. 7 via surrogate.

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" they shared on Nov. 8 on Instagram.

Now, as Union celebrates her first Mother's Day with a daughter of her own, she's providing another glimpse at the first moment she and the former Miami Heat player laid eyes on their baby girl in the delivery room.

The Being Mary Jane star posted a picture of herself and Wade sitting in the hospital room getting to see Kaavia as the doctor holds her up moments after the surrogate gave birth. In the picture, Wade snaps a photo on his phone and Union's hands are up at her mouth in gleeful disbelief.