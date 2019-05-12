See Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Expression When They Saw Their Daughter for the First Time

by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 12, 2019 1:52 PM
Nothing lasts quite like a first impression, and this was one Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are never going to forget.
Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James Union Wade, into their lives on Nov. 7 via surrogate.
"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" they shared on Nov. 8 on Instagram.
Now, as Union celebrates her first Mother's Day with a daughter of her own, she's providing another glimpse at the first moment she and the former Miami Heat player laid eyes on their baby girl in the delivery room.
The Being Mary Jane star posted a picture of herself and Wade sitting in the hospital room getting to see Kaavia as the doctor holds her up moments after the surrogate gave birth. In the picture, Wade snaps a photo on his phone and Union's hands are up at her mouth in gleeful disbelief.
Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama and Other Stars Share Heartwarming Family Photos on Mother's Day 2019
She wrote about her motherhood journey and all the ups and downs in her caption.
Union began, "I've cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I'd gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment. I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there."
She continued, "This moment reminded me that miracles do happen. You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy. Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul. I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way."
The Nebraska native uploaded another video of herself and Kaavia on Instagram and she talked about she's "still in shock" about having this baby in her life.
"I really cant believe @kaaviajames is actually here," she wrote. "I cant believe I haven't snuck off to cry super ugly fat tears today like I have in the past. I'm just grateful and happy. My sunshine."
Kaavia James is most definitely here and her fabulous Instagram pictures and profile as a whole are enough proof. She's also already graced her first magazine cover at just 6-months-old.
Union has been open about her past miscarriages and fertility struggles, and even said in a recent Women's Health cover story that she felt using a surrogate meant "surrendering to failure."
She told the magazine, "There's nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby."
Union and Wade have often dubbed Kaavia their "miracle baby" and are open about what it took to get to having her.
"Every family is unique. How each family is created and comes together is special," she wrote on Instagram while describing her daughter's "birth journey."
"Kaavia James Union Wade's journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers."
Take a look at the gallery below to see how other first-time moms are celebrating the special holiday.
Instagram / Diane Kruger
In November 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby girl, her first child in general, and first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus. She shared this photo of her and their daughter on Mother's Day 2019.
The "Gangsta" singer and her partner Javie Young-White welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Adeya Nomi, in late March after the singer had a home birth. She posted this photo of their little girl on Mother's Day, writing, "Every second of everyday is spent falling in love in a new way. Every second of love feels different than the last. I remember praying for you. I remember asking for you out loud. I remember our identical cry we shared the first minute we met. Mommy has done many things in life but you are by far my first BEST thing."
Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2018. Their daughter Kulture Kiari was the talk of the town when she entered the hip-hop superstar's life and she hasn't stopped grabbing her mom's attention since. Cardi shared a cute video of her family on Mother's Day 2019.
Article continues below
Instagram / Tamron Hall
On April 25, the former Today host announced the arrival of her first child, a boy named Moses on social media. On Mother's Day, she posted a photo of her with her son and mom, writing, "This picture was taken as my amazing mother helped dress my "Sonshine" for a special ceremony. Today I am a mom leaning on my friends who are Mothers. I also lean on the Aunties, Cousins, and incredible women who are not moms but give every ounce of love you can imagine to Moses."
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, welcomed their first child together on May 6 announcing the news on their official Instagram account. They named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Trainwreck star gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer, with husband Chris Fischer, on Sunday, May 5 and in perfect Amy Schumer fashion she shared the news on Instagram after telling fans she made sure to stop at the steps of the Met Gala before heading to the hospital to have her son. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned her first photo with her main men.
Article continues below
The Food Network star and her husband Nick Hagen welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 30, 2019. Her name is Bernadette Rosemary and we have a feeling she'll be a cooking TV star in no time.
Stanlo Photography
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Dennis McKinely became parents on March 22. Their daughter Pilar Jhena is already a TV star with her baby special airing in April and her own Instagram page.
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
The Restored by the Fords star and her husband Erik became a family of three thanks to the arrival of their daughter Ever Allen on March 18. According to People, she was born at 6:45 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs, 4 oz.
Article continues below
The New Amsterdam star and boyfriend Joe Fox announced the arrival of their baby girl in early March. Juno Fox was born on March 1 in New York City.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In March, E! News confirmed that the Oscar nominee and her longtime beau Noah Baumback became parents after welcoming their first child together. The pregnancy was kept under wraps and we have yet to hear whether they had a boy or girl.
"Everything they say is true. There is no love like it ❤," the Originals actress wrote on Instagram in March announcing the birth of her son James Holt Joblon.
Article continues below
Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic
In February 2019, Mamie Gummer and her fiancé Mehar Sethi became parents after welcoming a baby boy into the world. This little guy is also Meryl Streep's (Gummer's mom) first grandchild!
Empire actress Kaitlin Doubleday became a mom to baby boy Franklin in February and on Feb. 19 her sister broke the news to the world writing, "BABY FRANKLIN HAS ARRIVED!!! That's my nephew!"
The Bachelor star, Bekah Martinez, and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, on Instagram in February. Their daughter, Ruth, was born via water birth on Feb. 1 at 10:14 a.m. and she's been taking over her parents' Instagram accounts ever since.
Article continues below
Rachel Platten became a mom in the early morning hours on Jan. 26 and her birth announcement for her daughter Violet Skye was perfect. "There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom."
Mike Windle/Getty Images
The actress and her Parenthood alum fiancé Jason Ritter welcomed their first child, a little girl, in early 2019. Details on her name and her birth date are still under wraps.
The Jersey Shore star officially became a mama on Jan. 5, 2019 after giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Her son Christopher John, who she calls CJ, is the first child for both her and her husband Christopher Buckner.
Article continues below
The YouTube star described her son on Twitter saying "he's perfect" on Dec. 11, 2018 after giving birth the night before. Her baby boy is the first child for both Colleen Ballinger, who is best known as her video persona Miranda Sings, and her fiancé Erik Stocklin.
The tattoo artist and makeup mogul became a mom in late 2018, announcing her son's arrival on Dec. 2, 2018. "Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.
The model and her Houston Astros pitcher hubby Justin Verlander hit a home run when they became parents to daughter Genevieve on Nov. 7, 2018. "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!!" her proud papa wrote on Instagram at the time.
Article continues below
Instagram / Gabrielle Union
On Nov. 7, 2018, Gabrielle Union's life changed forever when she and husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia James, via surrogate. On her first Mother's Day as a mom, the actress posted this photo of the two in a hospital delivery room, laying their eyes on their little girl for the first time.
Instagram / Kenya Moore
Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year after becoming a mom to daughter Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2018.
The Handmaid's Tale star became a mom in October 2018 following the arrival of her son, which she announced on Oct. 15 with a precious snap.
Article continues below
Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton joined the mom's club on Oct. 15, 2018 when she gave birth to a son named Arthur in the same hospital her sister had all three of her children. Her adorable little man is the first for her and her husband James Matthews.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
In fall of 2018, Zoe Kazan and her longtime boyfriend actor Paul Dano welcomed a baby girl. So far their daughter's name and her exact date of birth have not been revealed.
The Pretty Little Liars alum and her Suits star husband Patrick J. Adams became parents to a baby girl in October 2018. They have kept their daughter's life very private, but they did announce her arrival on social media. "I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be," the actress shared on Instagram.
Article continues below
Amber Stevens West got the best birthday gift ever when her daughter Ava LaVerne was born on Oct. 7, 2018, making them forever birthday twins. The sweet little girl is the first child for both West and her husband Andrew J. West.
And daughter Bowie Scarlett Beech makes three! On Sept. 27, 2018, the 90210 actress and her husband Josh Beech welcomed their first child together and her name isn't the only cute thing about her!
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The Parks and Recreation alum secretly gave birth to her first child on Aug. 22, 2018 in Los Angeles. Her baby boy Isiah Jones Koenig is the first child for both her and her longtime love Ezra Koenig.
Article continues below
On Aug. 10, 2018 the model and her New York Giants wide receiver husband, Sterling Shepard welcomed their first child together. Their daughter Cali Clay already has her own Instagram account and her first family photo simply read, "All because two people fell in love."
The Desperate Housewives alum and husband Jose Bastón became parents to baby boy Santiago Enrique Bastón on June 19, 2018 and two months later he was featured on his first cover!
The "Want U Back" singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Delilah-Rae with husband Craig Monk on May 25, 2018 and she's just the cutest.
Article continues below
America Ferrera/Instagram
America Ferrera just missed Mother's Day in 2018 after having her first child, a son named Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams in late May. This year she will get to celebrate her son's first birthday and her first official Mother's Day within weeks of each other.
Kaavia may be Union and Wade's first child together, but she's also the step-mom of his three kids: Zion, Zaire and Xavier.
Congrats on this very special Mother's Day!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?