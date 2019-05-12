Seth MacFarlane Parodies Constance Wu With NSFW Tweet Celebrating The Orville Renewal

Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 12, 2019 12:51 PM
Shutterstock
Seth MacFarlane boldly went there.
Constance Wu recently drew criticism, accusations of being "ungrateful" when she tweeted profanity-filled negative tweets immediately following Disney-owned ABC's announcement that it had renewed Fresh Off the Boat, the sitcom that made her famous, for a sixth season. On Saturday, she offered a lengthy explanation for her remarks.
But on Saturday night, MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy, couldn't resist parodying her initial comments in response to confirmed reports made earlier in the day that Disney-owned FOX had, following weeks of anticipation, ordered a third season of his popular sci-fi comedy series The Orville, a show seen by many as an homage to '80s and '90s Star Trek.
"Oh f--king goddamn hell f--kf--kdicks--t!" he tweeted.
Wu, who has been concentrating on her movie career this year and had earned a Golden Globe nomination for last year's role on Crazy Rich Asians, had said in her statement on Saturday that she "had to give up another project" she was "really passionate about" because of the renewal.
She later drew further criticism for writing, "It's meaningful when you make the choice to believe women."
ABC has not commented on her remarks or the controversy.
FOX
The drama was also heightened when fans notices that Wu's Crazy Rich Asians co-star Gemma Chan appeared to like a since-deleted tweet from journalist Yashar Ali, which read, Constance Wu's conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years. She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful."
"Just to clarify - it was an accidental 'like,'" Chan tweeted. "Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?