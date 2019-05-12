Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama and Other Stars Share Heartwarming Family Photos on Mother's Day 2019

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 12, 2019 10:29 AM
Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and other celebrities took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet family photos and messages for Mother's Day 2019.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of her and partner Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster posing at a photo shoot.
"The best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay," she wrote.
Her mother Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her mom, her daughters, and their kids—and she now has 10 grandchildren, as daughter Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye Westwelcomed their fourth child and second son via surrogate a few days ago. Not pictured: Kendall Jenner, her only daughter who is not a mom.
"Love you too mom!" she commented.
Also on Sunday, Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet photo with daughter True Thompson, who recently turned 1. This marks her second Mother's Day and first as a single mom.
The former First Lady of the United States shared a photo of her and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia and Sasha, and her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson.
"Growing up, every time I'd come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind," she wrote. "When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She's always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice."
"From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it," she continued. "She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️"
Serena shared a pic of her and husband Alexis Ohanian and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. The three are sitting in bed with a Moana blanket, a Curious George doll and a laptop with a pink patterned cover bearing the letter "S" and the words "black girls code."
See more photos celebrities posted on Mother's Day 2019.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Michelle Obama
The former First Lady shared this photo of her and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia and Sasha, and her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson.
Instagram / Serena Williams
The tennis star posted this photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
Article continues below
Instagram / Kris Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager shared this photo collage of her mother, her kids and her grandchildren, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday."
Instagram / Chris Hemsworth
The Avengers star posted this photo him with wife Elsa Pataky and his mother Leonie Hemsworth, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the legendary mums out there!! Especially my two favorites here! We owe you the world . @elsapatakyconfidential #mum."
Instagram / Kevin Jonas
The Jonas Brothers singer posted this photo of him with wife Danielle Jonas and their daughters Alena Jonas, 5, and Valentina Jonas, 2, writing, "I can't say enough about this incredible woman. You are the most amazing mother and best friend anyone can ask for. You always put yourself second to the needs of others and especially our family. You amaze me every day! I love you @daniellejonas happy Mother's Day!"
Article continues below
Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears
The star, a mother of two, shared this throwback photo of her with mom Lynne Spears and sister Britney Spears, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to these two beautiful women, who taught me everything I know about being a momma."
Instagram / JWoww
The Jersey Shore star posted a video of herself getting a paint makeover from her 3-year-old son Greyson, her and ex Roger Mathews' youngest of their two children.
Instagram / Madonna
The pop queen posted this photo of two of her six children on Mother's Day.
Article continues below
Instagram / Diane Kruger
The actress posted on Instagram this rare photo of her with her and partner Norman Reedus's daughter, quoting from Robert Munsch's book I Love You Forever: "I love you forever / I'll like you for always . As long as I'm living / My baby you will be."
Also check out which celebrities are celebrating their first Mother's Day as moms.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?