NBC's 2019 Fall TV Schedule Is Here—But Some Hit Shows Are Missing

by Chris Harnick | Sun., May. 12, 2019 10:00 AM

For the most part, NBC is sticking with what works. The Peacock Network unveiled its 2019-2020 schedule and it looks very much like the 2018-2019 TV season.

The Voice will continue anchoring Monday and Tuesdays with returning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Joining the music competition series on Monday nights is new drama Bluff City Law starring Jimmy Smits. This Is Us and New Amsterdam will stick on Tuesday, and Wednesday night remains all Chicago, all night.

Fans will have to wait until midseason for the returns of Good Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest and Will & Grace. The final season of Blindspot will also debut midseason.

"We came into this season from the vantage point of extreme stability, but without any complacency," George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Our 52-week schedule takes into account the seismic shift in viewing habits, balancing short-term wins with long-term potential. Comedy is at the heart of the NBC brand, and we've picked up four new comedies that we think viewers will love for generations to come. Our new dramas will compel audiences to tune in week after week to our network while also delivering binge-worthy storylines, and our unparalleled alternative programs continue to delight audiences of all ages, providing enviable launch pads for many of our new shows."

See the full schedule below.

Monday
8-10 p.m. The Voice
10-11 p.m. Bluff City Law (New series)

Tuesday
8-9 p.m. The Voice
9-10 p.m. This Is Us
10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam

Wednesday
8-9 p.m. Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. Chicago PD

Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

NBC

Thursday
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. Perfect Harmony (New series)
9-9:30 p.m. The Good Place
9:30-10 p.m. Sunnyside (New series)
10-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU

Friday
8-9 p.m. The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. Dateline

Saturday
9-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live encores

Sunday
7-11 p.m. Football

Premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

