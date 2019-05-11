Demi Lovato Announces "New Journey" for Music and Flaunts Bikini Body on Vacation

Demi Lovato is getting sun-kissed.

The "Confident" singer soaked up the sun next to the clear blue waters of Bora Bora alongside some of her friends this weekend. Lovato posted some photos of her getaway on social media and flaunted her toned body. She wore a leopard print bikini that was comprised of a tube-top and high-waist bottoms.

"Just left what's possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends," she captioned it. "Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I'm sorry in advance."

No apology necessary, Demi!

Lovato's followers were absolutely loving the snapshot, which got over 2 million likes in a few hours. Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham and Normani were among those who commented on the photo and left notes such as "Hey hottie!" and "yes Gawdd."