Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Take Their Love to Mexico for Romantic Getaway

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's relationship is going international.

The fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple took their long-distance relationship to the faraway land of Cancun, Mexico for a romantic weekend getaway. Both Jason and Kaitlyn documented their flight and arrival in Mexico on their respective Instagram Stories, which made that wanderlust bug hit twice as hard.

Jason flew to Nashville before the two of them jetted off to Mexico, and the New York native explained in his video, "What I've learned with Kaitlyn is when in doubt, always get flowers." So he went the extra chivalrous step and purchased her a little bouquet of "airport flowers," which were a few pink roses.

He anticipated everyone's comments and asserted, "It's the thought that counts!"

Kaitlyn told Jason in another video about the flowers, "It's the thought that counts. I love them."