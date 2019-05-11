Selma Blair Is Honored at Race to Erase MS Gala and Reunites With Sarah Michelle Gellar and Others

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 11, 2019 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Selma Blair

Getty Images

Selma Blair was beaming as she showed off her adorable son and reunited with celeb friends and received a special honor at the annual Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday.

This marked the second celebrity event the 46-year-old actress has attended since she revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, an incurable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system, in October. She made her first official celebrity appearance since revealing the news at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party in February.

At the gala, which took place at the Beverly Hilton, Blair wore a chic black Christian Siriano tuxedo pantsuit and clutched a cane as she walked the orange carpet with her 7-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick.

"This child. #arthursaintbleick. He sees me at every stage," Blair wrote on Instagram. "And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease."

On the carpet, the actress reunited with longtime friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Robin Roberts, who interviewed her on Good Morning America about her MS battle in February. The two later presented her with an award, and Blair's son joined them onstage.

"I won't read a teleprompter because I have double vision, so you're stuck with unfiltered Selma," Blair told the audience, as they applauded. "And I have to say I'm afraid I'll fall, but I have the best fall bearers in the world with Robin Roberts and Sarah Michelle Gellar and my son Arthur. I'm really happy. I'm really happy that you are all here. That I get this chance to speak for so many people who don't get a chance to speak at all."

"I have to say I came to this town 120 years ago and I had lots of auditions until I got a job." she said. "And I got a great job, a really great job and it was because of this woman [Gellar] right here. She fought for me and [Cruel Intentions director] Roger Kumble fought for me again...she fought for me then and she's fighting for me now and that's why this fight is so much easier."

Blair also thanked Roberts, "who paved the way herself with so much grit and talent and determination" and "gave me a platform to speak to other people." She also thanked Jaime King, "who sends me flowers every week."

Blair later wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for presenting me with the medal of hope along with my mentor of sorts @robinrobertsgma#racetoerasemsgala 2019. What a night. Thank you @nancypeaceandlove for always bringing the hope and determination. And @csiriano for this custom tuxedo. #everything."

Watch

Selma Blair Opens Up on New Friendship With Kris Jenner

"We love her beauty and her talent, but all of those things pale in comparison to her one super power. She is without question, the best kisser," Gellar told the crowd, drawing laughs and applause.

"I've been friends with Selma for more than 20 years so I thought I knew everything there was to know about her—mostly because she has no filter," she said. "But in the last year, I have seen a new side to her. Sure, she is an incredible mother and friend, but now I know how brave she is. It would have not only been easy but understandable for someone to hide once they were diagnosed with MS, but instead she has done amazing things. She is facing this head on and sharing this journey with the world. In this day and age when nobody shares a picture unless it's been edited and facetuned and filtered, Selma is choosing to share the raw truth."

Despite largely staying out of the spotlight, Blair has been documenting her MS battle on Instagram for her fans. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself undergoing intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment and also posted a video of her in bed, writing, "Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass."

"I know first hand that as friends and family, we only want to help, but we can never truly understand what that person is going through. And by showing these truths, Selma is letting other people know that they are not alone and that is a true friend," Gellar said at the gala, getting emotional. "I don't think there is a stronger person that I know and I'm so proud to be her friend."

At the gala, Blair also reunited with Kris Jenner, who she played in the 2016 FX miniseries American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson. The two had first met in 2015 while the actress was preparing for the role. Jenner attended the event with partner Corey Gamble.

Other celebrity guests included Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jack Osbourne, who also have MS, as well as Camille GrammerRumer Willis, Lea Thompson, Johnny Galecki and pregnant girlfriend Alaina MeyerLaToya JacksonAvril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim, E!'s LadyGang star Keltie KnightKathy Hilton and Rick HiltonDancing With the Stars pros and married couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta MurgatroydTia CarrereGarcelle Beauvais and Constance Zimmer.

See more photos from the Race to Erase MS gala:

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Selma Blair, Arthur Saint Bleick

Getty Images

Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick

The actress appears with her son.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Getty Images

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions co-stars and besties reunite on the orange carpet.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Constance Zimmer

Getty Images

Constance Zimmer

The UnREAL alum poses in a romantic black dress.

Article continues below

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer

Getty Images

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer

The Big Bang Theory star and his pregnant girlfriend pose for pics.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Garcelle Beauvais

Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais

The star is a vision in yellow.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars pros and married couple get cozy on the orange carpet.

Article continues below

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Selma Blair, Kris Jenner

Getty Images

Selma Blair and Kris Jenner

The actress reunites with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, who she played in the 2016 FX miniseries American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Getty Images

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress showcases a chic white outfit.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, LaToya Jackson

Getty Images

LaToya Jackson

The star showcases a sparkling look.

Article continues below

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Tia Carrere

Getty Images

Tia Carrere

The actress showcases a red-hot look.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Kris Jenner

Getty Images

Kris Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager poses in a chic dress.

Avril Lavigne, 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

The singer is all smiles.

Article continues below

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Keltie Knight

Getty Images

Keltie Knight

The star showcases some leg.

26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Camille Grammer

Getty Images

Camille Grammer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills appears in a royal blue gown.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selma Blair , Injury And Illness , Sarah Michelle Gellar , Kris Jenner , Top Stories , , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Dishes on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4th Baby

Sophie Turner, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sophie Turner Blames One Person for Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup-Gate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie's Name Inspired by This Boy?

Fresh Off the Boat, Constance Wu

Constance Wu Clarifies Comments About Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Amid Backlash

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears to Troll: "I Have Never Been Paid a Dime" by Britney Spears

Lana Condor

Lana Condor Is Totally Relatable, Loves Food, Rom-Coms and More & Now We Want Her to Be Our BFF

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Instagram

How Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Formed One of Hollywood's Most Enduring Romances

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.