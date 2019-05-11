Selma Blair Is Honored at Race to Erase MS Gala and Reunites With Sarah Michelle Gellar and Others

Selma Blair was beaming as she showed off her adorable son and reunited with celeb friends and received a special honor at the annual Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday.

This marked the second celebrity event the 46-year-old actress has attended since she revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, an incurable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system, in October. She made her first official celebrity appearance since revealing the news at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party in February.

At the gala, which took place at the Beverly Hilton, Blair wore a chic black Christian Siriano tuxedo pantsuit and clutched a cane as she walked the orange carpet with her 7-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick.

"This child. #arthursaintbleick. He sees me at every stage," Blair wrote on Instagram. "And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease."

On the carpet, the actress reunited with longtime friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Robin Roberts, who interviewed her on Good Morning America about her MS battle in February. The two later presented her with an award, and Blair's son joined them onstage.

"I won't read a teleprompter because I have double vision, so you're stuck with unfiltered Selma," Blair told the audience, as they applauded. "And I have to say I'm afraid I'll fall, but I have the best fall bearers in the world with Robin Roberts and Sarah Michelle Gellar and my son Arthur. I'm really happy. I'm really happy that you are all here. That I get this chance to speak for so many people who don't get a chance to speak at all."

"I have to say I came to this town 120 years ago and I had lots of auditions until I got a job." she said. "And I got a great job, a really great job and it was because of this woman [Gellar] right here. She fought for me and [Cruel Intentions director] Roger Kumble fought for me again...she fought for me then and she's fighting for me now and that's why this fight is so much easier."

Blair also thanked Roberts, "who paved the way herself with so much grit and talent and determination" and "gave me a platform to speak to other people." She also thanked Jaime King, "who sends me flowers every week."

Blair later wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for presenting me with the medal of hope along with my mentor of sorts @robinrobertsgma. #racetoerasemsgala 2019. What a night. Thank you @nancypeaceandlove for always bringing the hope and determination. And @csiriano for this custom tuxedo. #everything."