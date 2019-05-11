Jamie Lynn Spears to Troll: "I Have Never Been Paid a Dime" by Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is still not here for trolls' criticism of her support for her sister.

Britney Spears, 37, has been going through personal turmoil in recent weeks; she completed a month-long stint at a mental health treatment facility last month, more than a decade after she famously suffered a public breakdown.

On Friday, she and her parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, as well as her court-appointed lawyer appeared together at a Los Angeles court at her own request to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship, which her father, who recently battled a physical health issue, has mostly controlled for the past 11 years. The judge ordered an expert evaluation of the Britney's situation.

Jamie Lynn, 28, expressed support for her sister by posting a photo of her on her Instagram page hours after the hearing. One person wrote in the comments, "Fear of losing your allowance, I see!"

"Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it," Jamie Lynn replied. "I would not spend money I did not earn."

She later deleted the comment and her remarks.