How Lady Gaga Pulled Off Her Jaw-Dropping Costume Changes at the 2019 Met Gala

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 10, 2019 5:33 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Lady Gaga appeared at the 2019 Met Gala, she quickly turned it into the Met Gaga.

The 33-year-old star showed up and showed out to the larger-than-life event with her Brandon Maxwell designs—no, that's not a typo. Gaga attended the Met Ball with not one but four ensembles, each with its own personality and pop of pizzazz.

However, fans of the "Shallow" singer wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she was co-chairing the fête with Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Mother Monster, as she's dubbed by her fans, paraded around the pink carpet in four unforgettable ensembles, and each one was on theme—which was "Camp: Notes of Fashion," based off of Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on "Camp." From her kitschy props (she had a Haus of Gaga wagon) to her over-the-top gold lashes, she went above and beyond for the First Monday in May.

So how did she successfully pull it off? It took a lot of planning, working closely with designer Maxwell and naturally having a "camp soul."

"I know intrinsically that I have a camp soul," Gaga said in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue. Later in the clip, she revealed how much she appreciated her designs.

"What I really love about what we're doing is that it reads like an essay or a poem, and it tells a story and it's so aligned with Susan Sontag's notes."

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"As we tried things on and went through sketches, it just sort of came alive," the 34-year-old fashion designer revealed of the planning process in the same Vogue video. He explained that for Lady Gaga's four outfit changes, there was "no room for error."

"In this case, because everything came down to the fit, we had to measure exactly how the dress would fit over the previous dress and the inner workings of that dress had to reflect the dress underneath it."

Of course, nothing this epic happens overnight. In the video, Gaga is seen practicing her movements and the semi-performance she did as she stripped down to each outfit. She confessed that her final ensemble was a nod to her early career fashion.

"For my last reveal to be something that I did 10 years ago or even more, it's campy now," the 33-year-old star said. "We're gonna walk in like snobs, making it not snobby... and that is camp."

To see all of the outfits that made everyone gasp, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Can't Rain on Her Parade

O-M-G! The pop music sensation is accompanied by an umbrella-toting entourage as she arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dramatic hot pink gown. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Fanciest Flamingo

Lady Gaga nails the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Back to Black

Gaga removes the top layer of her Met Gala ensemble to reveal an elegant black gown with extravagant detailing on her hip. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Walking On Air

Sophistication should be Gaga's middle name!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Can't Be Bothered

For her penultimate trick, the A-lister peels back the layers to reveal a slinky dress and plenty of accessories to boot. She's also seen working the crowd, answering a cell phone and reapplying her makeup. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ready For Her Close-Up

Gaga has a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

You Rang?

Does this mean fans are finally getting another "Telephone" collaboration with Beyoncé?

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Va Va Voom

Why have one look when you can have several?

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grand Finale

Two words: Hot damn! The Met Gala co-chair strips down to lingerie for her performance's final look. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mwah!

Designer Brandon Maxwell smooches his muse. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

You better werk

It's safe to say these looks will go down in Met Gala history.

